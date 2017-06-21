Russia, France share understanding of how to resolve Syria issue — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Paris have a shared understanding of the importance of resolving the Syrian problem in an unequivocal struggle with terrorist organizations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said upon the completion of talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Among the international problems, we paid special attention to the situation in Syria," he said on Tuesday. "We have a shared understanding that it's important to resolve the Syrian crisis exceptionally through the inclusive dialogue and with active assistance from the international community and on the condition of absolutely relentless struggle with terrorist groupings."

"We informed (the French side) about efforts made within the framework of the Astana format, including on creating precise parameters of the de-escalation zones concept, aimed at consolidating the ceasefire, allowing unimpeded access of humanitarian aid and creating favorable conditions for the political process," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat said Moscow paid great attention to preparations for the upcoming intra-Syrian reconciliation talks in Geneva.

"[UN special envoy on Syria Staffan] de Mistura will open another round of negotiations on July 10. Prior to that, a meeting is scheduled to be held in Astana," Lavrov said.

A high-level meeting on settling the situation in Syria would be held in Astana on July 4-5. The guarantor countries - Russia, Iran and Turkey - are expected to consider documents concerning various aspects of the Syrian de-escalation zones, as well as discuss steps which need to be taken to ensure unhindered humanitarian access and restore infrastructure facilities.

Lavrov earlier said that the de-escalation zones, agreed by participants of the reconciliation talks in Astana in May, were legitimate, unlike the so-called deconfliction zones unilaterally announced by the US-led international coalition without the consent from the legitimate Syrian government in Damascus.