Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, France share understanding of how to resolve Syria issue — Lavrov

World
June 21, 4:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s top diplomat said Moscow paid great attention to preparations for the upcoming intra-Syrian reconciliation talks in Geneva

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Paris have a shared understanding of the importance of resolving the Syrian problem in an unequivocal struggle with terrorist organizations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said upon the completion of talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Read also
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

Paris to pool efforts with Moscow to fight against terrorism — French top diplomat

"Among the international problems, we paid special attention to the situation in Syria," he said on Tuesday. "We have a shared understanding that it's important to resolve the Syrian crisis exceptionally through the inclusive dialogue and with active assistance from the international community and on the condition of absolutely relentless struggle with terrorist groupings."

"We informed (the French side) about efforts made within the framework of the Astana format, including on creating precise parameters of the de-escalation zones concept, aimed at consolidating the ceasefire, allowing unimpeded access of humanitarian aid and creating favorable conditions for the political process," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat said Moscow paid great attention to preparations for the upcoming intra-Syrian reconciliation talks in Geneva.

"[UN special envoy on Syria Staffan] de Mistura will open another round of negotiations on July 10. Prior to that, a meeting is scheduled to be held in Astana," Lavrov said.

A high-level meeting on settling the situation in Syria would be held in Astana on July 4-5. The guarantor countries - Russia, Iran and Turkey - are expected to consider documents concerning various aspects of the Syrian de-escalation zones, as well as discuss steps which need to be taken to ensure unhindered humanitarian access and restore infrastructure facilities.

Lavrov earlier said that the de-escalation zones, agreed by participants of the reconciliation talks in Astana in May, were legitimate, unlike the so-called deconfliction zones unilaterally announced by the US-led international coalition without the consent from the legitimate Syrian government in Damascus.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
9
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea
2
Lavrov intends to ask Tillerson why US is not targeting al-Nusra militants
3
Construction works help archaeologists unearth Stone Age relics in Moscow
4
Russia’s aircraft corporation to merge MiG and Sukhoi into combat aviation complex
5
Moscow slams ECHR ruling against LGBT propaganda ban as foreign meddling
6
Kremlin declines to comment on possibility of open conflict between Russia, US
7
US blacklists another 38 Russian individuals and organizations in wake of Ukraine crisis
TOP STORIES
Реклама