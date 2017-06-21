Back to Main page
Paris to pool efforts with Moscow to fight against terrorism — French top diplomat

World
June 21, 0:28 UTC+3

"We will fight against this evil and will do it through consolidated efforts," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. France will fight against terrorism jointly with Russia, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We will fight against this evil and will do it through consolidated efforts," he said. "We share common responsibility with Russia as we both are Permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council and are facing the same threats, the threats of terrorism."

He stressed that his country "is seeking neither Russia’s isolation from Europe nor its economic and financial weakening." "We should pool efforts to promote our interests of security and we spoke about this with Lavrov. We will do concrete, pragmatic work to settle the problems impairing both Russia’s and France’s interests," the French minister said.

"We have a common enemy. It is terrorist groups that seek to use the Syrian territory to organize terror attacks in our territories and that train future militants ideologically and militarily," Le Drian noted.

