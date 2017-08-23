Back to Main page
Grand Russian art exhibition to be held in Vatican in 2018

Society & Culture
August 23, 17:47 UTC+3 SOCHI

Putin has stressed that Russia is ready to open the exhibition in 2018 with the Vatican’s help

© AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

SOCHI, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said at a meeting with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin that an exhibition titled "The Spiritual Heritage of Russian Art: From Icon Painting to Avant-Garde" will be held in the Vatican in 2018.

