Priciest paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions

Alexej von Jawlensky's "Shokko in a red hat" (1910) was sold for $18,6 million at Sotheby's in 2008 © AP Photo/Akira Suemori

Wassily Kandinsky's "Sketch for Improvisation number 3" (1909) was sold for $21,1 million at Christie's auction in 2013 © EPA/YM YIK EPA

Kazimir Malevich's painting "Suprematist Composition" (1916) was sold for just over $60 million at Sotheby's auction house in 2008 © AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh

A Russian art sales week kicked off in London on June 5. Sotheby´s, Christie´s and MacDougall auction houses offer paintings and works of art by leading Russian artists. The auction houses feature the paintings by Leonid Pasternak, Isaac Levitan, Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. TASS recalls the most expensive paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions.