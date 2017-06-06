Back to Main page
Priciest paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions

Society & Culture
June 06, 15:54 UTC+3

As Russian art sales week is underway in London, TASS recalls the most expensive paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions

Kazimir Malevich's painting "Suprematist Composition" (1916) was sold for just over $60 million at Sotheby's auction house in 2008
© AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh
A Russian art sales week kicked off in London on June 5. Sotheby´s, Christie´s and MacDougall auction houses offer paintings and works of art by leading Russian artists. The auction houses feature the paintings by Leonid Pasternak, Isaac Levitan, Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. TASS recalls the most expensive paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions.

