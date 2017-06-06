Priciest paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions

EU approves extension of sanctions against CrimeaWorld June 06, 16:31
Kremlin: Too early to draw up nation-wide housing renovation programRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 16:14
Priciest paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctionsSociety & Culture June 06, 15:54
American rock icon Iggy Pop coming to Moscow in October to stage birthday-bash concertSociety & Culture June 06, 15:25
Russian rotocraft manufacturer to feature Arctic helicopter at MAKS-2017Military & Defense June 06, 15:18
Ukrainian companies are a 'no-show' at Russia’s MAKS-2017 aerospace showMilitary & Defense June 06, 15:11
Russia's new corvette to be launched in JuneMilitary & Defense June 06, 14:43
NATO membership forced upon Montenegro in exchange for Russophobia — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 14:26
Russia’s top diplomat blasts Dutch-led probe of MH17 crash for lack of transparencyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 14:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
A Russian art sales week kicked off in London on June 5. Sotheby´s, Christie´s and MacDougall auction houses offer paintings and works of art by leading Russian artists. The auction houses feature the paintings by Leonid Pasternak, Isaac Levitan, Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin. TASS recalls the most expensive paintings by Russian artists ever sold at auctions.