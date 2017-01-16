Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Paintings by Chagall, Russian 16th century icons to be on display at Brussels art fair

Society & Culture
January 16, 21:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW
BRAFA is on the list of three biggest and most prestigious art fairs in the world
1 pages in this article
© ITAR-TASS/Mitya Aleshkovsky

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The BRAFA art fair to be held in Brussels from January 21 to 29, featuring artworks from 132 galleries in 16 countries, created in the past 400 years, BRAFA Chairman Harold t’Kint de Roodenbeke told TASS.

Related articles

Pablo Picasso paintings come to life
Tretyakov Gallery celebrates Aivazovsky’s 200th birthday with a large-scale exhibition
Moscow street art with a sense of humour
Display of rare impressionist masterpieces from Russian collector wows Parisian art lovers
Ankara center for modern art named after assassinated Russian ambassador
Moscow museum holding arts exhibition for visually impaired, sightless people
Sculpture by the Sea: contemporary art on the beach
Russian art gift to Pompidou Center unveils Russia-France cross year

Paintings by Marc Chagall and two Russian 16th century icons will be among the artworks on display at Tour&Taxis.

"First and foremost, I would say, the possibility of finding top level galleries and dealers and being able, through their objects, to trace the whole development and all the forms of art from archaeology to modern-day creations," Harold t’Kint de Roodenbeke said, adding that BRAFA is "a real ephemeral museum," with the exception that all its works of art can be bought.

BRAFA, founded in 1956, is on the list of three biggest art fairs specializing in antiques along with the Paris Biennale des Antiquaires and TEFAF Maastricht. The fair focuses on all directions of collecting - from ancient Egyptian and antique monuments to modernism in their more financially affordable format.

"Our ambition is to offer the best in an extremely wide range of fields. We must be able to exceed the expectations of confirmed collectors with very specific knowledge and requirements and, at the same time, arouse in art lovers a desire to start a collection or buy a piece of art," the chairman said.

Gallery
15 photo

Top 10 greatest art heists in history

Although Russian galleries are not presented at the fair as of yet, Russian art is featured rather widely. Gallery Desmet will display a marble bust of Russian Count Nikolai Demidov, patron of art, by Italian sculptor Adamo Tadolini, while Perrin Gallery will present a pair of vases of the St. Petersburg Imperial Glass Factory dating back to the end of the 18th century.

As for the paintings, these are mainly pictures by painters who emigrated from Russia. Several galleries will display paintings by Marc Chagall - "Salomon" gouache presented by Stern Pissaro and "Les Fiances au Cirque" from Boulakia Gallery.

The Brenske Gallery specializing in impressionist and modern art will present two Russian icons of the 16th century.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Culture
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Hundreds of mourners pay last respects to Aleksandrov Ensemble's conductor
8
Funeral ceremony for Tu-154 crash victims held at military memorial cemetery near Moscow
3
Funeral ceremony for charity activist Dr. Liza underway at Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal values
4
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
5
First woman in space says Russians will be first on Mars
6
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev law
7
Russia, US start restoring business ties — ombudsman
TOP STORIES
Реклама