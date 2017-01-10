Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ankara center for modern art named after assassinated Russian ambassador

World
January 10, 11:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was gunned down on December 19
1 pages in this article
© Erhan Ortac/Getty Images

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Center for Modern Art in Turkey’s capital of Ankara, where Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was assassinated by a terrorist, has been named after the diplomat, Turkish Anadolu news agency reported.

Read also
Ankara street renamed after slain Russian ambassador — TV

The Cankaya district municipality head Alper Tasdelen said that the murder of the Russian ambassador has caused the peoples of Turkey and Russia much grief. "Terrorism is a crime against all mankind. We condemn terrorists, as terrorism is not a nationality or a religion. This center will keep the memory of Andrei Karlov alive," the agency quoted Tasdelen as saying.

Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was gunned down on December 19 while he was delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition. According to Turkey’s authorities, the attacker was immediately neutralized by security forces. Russia’s foreign ministry officially declared it a terrorist attack, while the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case labeling Karlov’s assassination an act of international terrorism. Karlov was posthumously awarded the title of the Hero of Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia hands over first two Ka-32A11BC helicopters to China
2
United States will assume more measures in response to Russia’s alleged cyberattacks
3
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
4
Mother-superior of women’s monastery murdered in Belarus
5
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
6
Russia’s Finance Ministry proposing to remove Hong Kong from list of offshore areas
7
Russia's Reserve fund to be exhausted in 2017 — finance ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама