Ankara street renamed after slain Russian ambassador — TV

World
January 10, 8:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot dead on December 19 while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition
© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The street in Turkey’s Ankara where the Russian embassy is located has been renamed after the Russian ambassador to that country, Andrei Karlov, who was assassinated on December 19, Haberturk TV said on Monday citing an Ankara municipality’s written statement.

According to Haberturk, the decision to rename the street was taken unanimously.

The Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was shot dead on December 19 while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition. According to Turkey’s authorities, the attacker was a former police officer. He was killed on site by security forces. Russia’s foreign ministry called it a terrorist act while the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case designating Karlov’s assassination as an act of international terrorism.

Karlov was awarded the title of the Hero of Russia posthumously. Plans to rename the street were announced by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on December 20.

