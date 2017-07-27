Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian expedition recovers unique naval gun from Kerch Strait

Society & Culture
July 27, 8:18 UTC+3 KERCH (Crimea)

The ships sank during a major landfall operation in November 1943

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

KERCH (Crimea), July 27. /TASS/. A 76 mm anti-aircraft naval gun from aboard a Soviet gunboat, BK-73, which sank during World War II, was recovered on Wednesday from the Kerch Strait that connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The recovery was done by members of a search party under the umbrella of the Russian Defense Ministry, the head of the party, Andrei Taranov told reporters.

Read also

Treasure trove uncovered during Kerch Strait Bridge construction

Ancient Greek artifact unearthed at Crimean bridge construction site

Archaeologists to map out Crimea’s underwater ‘Atlantis’

Archaeologists discover ancient wooden coffin with teenager’s skeleton in Crimea

Construction works help archaeologists unearth Stone Age relics in Moscow

Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess piece

The search for ships sunken during World War II in the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait began on July 19.

"In the course of the works, the expedition found a naval gun, the fragments of plating and the post the gun had been attached to," he said. "The gun itself is in a good condition and we’ll install it in Patriot Park in Kerch after restoration."

Alexander Yolkin, the chief scientific supervisor of the expedition who represents Batareya 29 Bis public association said the gun fell into the category of the so-called Lender Guns as it belonged to Pattern 1914/15 designed by Franz Lender. The latter man was the Russian designer of artillery weapons who made an important contribution to the theory and practice of delivering gunfire at aerial targets.

"Pattern 1914/15 guns were the first antiaircraft weapons installed on Russian naval ships," Yolkin said adding that their combat employment continued during World War II.

The searchers have tracked down another three sunken gunboats in the Kerch Strait. One of them was a fire support vessel. The party recovered the Katyusha salvo system and cartridges from it.

The ships sank during a major landfall operation in November 1943. In part, the BK-73 that had a twelve-strong crew and was carrying 42 marines tripped a mine some 10 km away from the Crimean shore. All the sailors and marines died.

All the sites where the ships sank are charted now and the authorities have listed them as military tombs protected by the state.

Gallery
22 photo

First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
World War II
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Moscow Zoo’s breeding center home to world's endagered species
12
Archstoyanie: Russia's largest land art festival
15
This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirs
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EU likely to declare US anti-Russian sanctions invalid, Russia’s EU envoy says
2
Russian expedition recovers unique naval gun from Kerch Strait
3
Russian PM calls situation around Saakashvili's citizenship a weird tragicomedy
4
Finland succeeds in building prosperous state for 100 years of independence — president
5
Russian Navy gets 60 Kalibr missiles over three months
6
Poll reveals most Russians familiar with Jehovah’s Witnesses support its ban
7
Finnish president: Dialog with Putin is direct and clear
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама