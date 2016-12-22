Back to Main page
Treasure trove uncovered during Kerch Strait Bridge construction

Society & Culture
December 22, 19:34 UTC+3
An antique necropolis is also among the findings
1 pages in this article
Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Sergei Bobylev/TASS

KRASNODAR, December 22. / TASS / Russian archaeologists dug up ancient coins and remains of ancient waterworks, as well as noble burial places at the construction site of the Kerch Strait Bridge, head of the Krasnodar archeological monuments department Georgi Davydenko said.

Among the highlights, is the treasure with piastres.

"This unique pre-Greek period waterworks creation was uncovered by the city of Ilichevsk. Previously, it was believed that these structures appeared at the beginning of the Greek colonization, but as it was researched, we found out that the local tribes before the Greeks were also bearers of high material culture,” said Davydenko.

Read also
Construction of Kerch Strait Bridge to Crimea to cost $3.54 bln — ordering customer

Also among the findings, an antique necropolis – a burial site of the nobility. Davydenko explained that the various historical sites were examined, dating back to periods from the early Bronze age to the late Middle Ages.

The archeological digs are set to be finished by the spring of 2017, so far 89 sites have been examined and finished, while work is in progress at nine more. He went on to explain that the archeological works are underway to ensure the preservation of the historical objects in the area of the Kerch Strait Bridge construction.

When the construction site was under discussion, experts allocated extra time for archeological research, given the richness of the area. The bridge is set to open in the spring of 2018. The Kerch Strait Bridge will connect the Kerch peninsula in Crimea with the Taman Peninsula in the Krasnodar Region

Crimea and Sevastopol
