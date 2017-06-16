Back to Main page
Construction works help archaeologists unearth Stone Age relics in Moscow

Society & Culture
June 16, 11:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The scientists believe the artifacts could have penetrated the much older cultural layers 400 or 500 years ago during digging efforts

Silicic cutter

Silicic cutter

© Moscow Mayor official website

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Archaeologists have uncovered rare 5,000-year old tools in Moscow during the city’s ongoing construction project to renovate pedestrian zones, the mayor’s office said on Friday.

The scientists discovered a silicic cutter from the Neolithic era or New Stone Age (5,000-3,000 BC) on Sretenka Street and a fragment of a scraper of the Mesolithic era or Middle Stone Age (7,000 BC) on Pokrovsky Boulevard.

"This ancient finding is very important for archeologists. It confirms our theory that these territories had been developed as far back as pre-historic times. We understand that this area was inhabited by ancient peoples long before any streets and houses were built here," Head of Moscow’s Cultural Heritage Department Alexei Yemelyanov said.

The scientists believe the artifacts could have penetrated the much older cultural layers 400 or 500 years ago during digging efforts. Now specialists are studying the finding, which may be later handed over to a museum to be featured in exhibitions devoted to Moscow’s archaeology.

History
