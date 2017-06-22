First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures

Russian fans show fascinating hospitality at 2017 Confederations Cup — renowned pianistSport June 22, 18:32
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in picturesSociety & Culture June 22, 18:10
Defense Ministry comments on upcoming Russia-China military exercisesMilitary & Defense June 22, 18:08
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34World June 22, 18:04
Russian MP castigates Poland’s decision to demolish Red Army monuments as ‘blasphemous’Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 22, 17:46
Ex-Ukrainian president lambastes Europe for ‘brining Ukraine to its knees’World June 22, 17:12
Senator calls for tough response to Poland’s decision to demolish Red Army monumentsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 22, 17:03
Putin to watch joining of Turkish Stream gas pipeline sectionsBusiness & Economy June 22, 16:16
Moscow hopes Saudi king’s visit to Russia will take place soonRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 22, 16:14
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
June 22 will forever be imprinted into the hearts of Russians, as the Day of Remembrance and Grief in Russia as the Great Patriotic War (World War II) began at 4am this day in 1941, when Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union. The Third Reich and its Axis cohorts began a massive invasion of the Soviet Union under the code name Operation Barbarossa. TASS recalls the first days of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.