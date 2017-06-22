Back to Main page
First days of Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War in pictures

Society & Culture
June 22, 18:10 UTC+3

The Great Patriotic War began at 4 am on June 22, 1941, when Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union

Muscovites listening to radio broadcasts about Nazi Germany’s attack on the USSR, 1941
© Yevgeny Khaldei/TASS
Soldiers go to the front, Moscow, 1941
© TASS
Volunteers enlist in the People's Militia Army to defend Moscow, 1941
© TASS
Citizens digging anti-tank trenches in Moscow, 1941
© TASS
Nazi Germany's attack, 1941
© Valery Khristoforov, Boris Kavashkin/TASS
Children hide in an air raid shelter during Nazi German attacks on the Eastern Front, 1941
© Boris Yaroslavtsev/TASS
Soviet prisoners of war pictured before shooting, 1941
Soviet prisoners of war pictured in a pit they were forced to dig before being executed in cold blood, 1941
© Valery Khristoforov/TASS
A representative of Wehrmacht conducts census of local residents in a Ukrainian village, 1941
© Valery Khristoforov/TASS
A child whose all relatives were killed at the site of fire, Smolensk region, 1941
© Mark Redkin/TASS
Residents of Nazi-occupied Babruysk forced to give up their provisions to Hitler's invading army, August 11, 1941
Residents of Nazi-occupied Babruysk forced to give up their provisions to Hitler's invading army, August 11, 1941
© Valery Khristoforov/TASS
Collective farmers build fortifications on the Eastern Front, 1941
© TASS
Making of munitions in one of the adits in Sevastopol, 1941
© TASS
Sandbag barricade in Odessa streets, 1941
© TASS
Soviet soldiers carry a wounded man to the first aid post on the Eastern Front of World War II, August 1941
Soviet soldiers carry a wounded man to a first aid post on the Eastern Front of World War II, August 1941
© Georgy Petrusov/TASS
Anti-tank destroyer detachment in the attack, 1941
© Mark Redkin/TASS
People leave their homes as the enemy army draws nearer, August 9, 1941
© TASS
Soviet partisans, members of resistance movements that fought a guerrilla war against the Nazis, listening to a radio message broadcasted by the Soviet Information Bureau, September 1, 1941
© Sergei Loskutov/TASS
An anti-aircraft defense soldier taking observation of the sky, Moscow. 1941
© Naum Granovsky/TASS
Leningrad residents protect the basement of the Saltykov-Shchedrin State Public Library with sand to save it from Nazi German air raids, 1941
© TASS
Moscow militia men, 1941
© Emmanuil Yevzerikhin/TASS
The defense of Moscow, August 1, 1941
© TASS
Soviet infantrymen supported by tanks attack German invaders in the Battle of Moscow on the Eastern Front of World War II, 1941
© TASS
