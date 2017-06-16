Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Young female cancer patient rushed to hospital after video complaint to Putin

Society & Culture
June 16, 13:37 UTC+3 MURMANSK

A young woman suffering from cancer, who complained about her health problems and poor quality of medical services in her hometown in a video message to Putin, was admitted to an intensive care ward

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MURMANSK, June 16. /TASS/. A young woman suffering from cancer in Apatity, in the Murmansk Region, who complained about her health problems and poor quality of medical services in her hometown in a video message to President Vladimir Putin during his annual Q&A session on June 15 was admitted to an intensive care ward last night. The chief doctor at the Kirovsk-Apatity district hospital, Yuri Shiryaiev, told the media urgent measures were being taken to stabilize the patient’s condition. After that Darya Starikova was brought to the regional hospital in Murmansk.

Read also

Putin vows to do his utmost to help young woman battling cancer

"After intensive care measures the woman was airlifted to a Murmansk hospital. Her condition is stable," Shiryayev said.

The doctor remained mum on the patient’s condition and didn’t go into the details of the treatment, because he explained that the Investigative Committee had launched a criminal case on the matter.

Murmansk Regional Governor Marina Kovtun told the woman’s relatives that from Murmansk Darya would be transferred to one of the best hospitals for further treatment.

In her video address to the president, Darya Starikova asked the head of state to do something about the inaccessibility of medical services to local residents. Darya’s illness - stage-four cancer - was misdiagnosed for a long time as osteochondrosis, which she had been undergoing treatment for. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over substandard medical treatment.

Read also

Putin's annual Q&A session

Putin’s Q&A session: a 'nationwide book of complaints'

Direct Line with the president: Putin answers questions on Russia's foreign policy

Putin says only Russian citizens may decide who will lead country

Kremlin spokesman says Putin prepared for his Q&A marathon relentlessly for 48 hours

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
History in the streets: Times and Epochs festival in Moscow
15
This week in photos: interview with Putin, dinner with Obama and showers with Prince Harry
3
Fire near Moscow railway station leaves two dead
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top diplomat comments on al-Baghdadi's alleged death in Syria
2
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
3
IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
4
Lavrov says Moscow worried US may be shielding Nusra militants from strikes
5
Young female cancer patient rushed to hospital after video complaint to Putin
6
Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraft
7
Germany’s football squad arrives in Sochi for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
TOP STORIES
Реклама