Young female cancer patient rushed to hospital after video complaint to Putin

MURMANSK, June 16. /TASS/. A young woman suffering from cancer in Apatity, in the Murmansk Region, who complained about her health problems and poor quality of medical services in her hometown in a video message to President Vladimir Putin during his annual Q&A session on June 15 was admitted to an intensive care ward last night. The chief doctor at the Kirovsk-Apatity district hospital, Yuri Shiryaiev, told the media urgent measures were being taken to stabilize the patient’s condition. After that Darya Starikova was brought to the regional hospital in Murmansk.

"After intensive care measures the woman was airlifted to a Murmansk hospital. Her condition is stable," Shiryayev said.

The doctor remained mum on the patient’s condition and didn’t go into the details of the treatment, because he explained that the Investigative Committee had launched a criminal case on the matter.

Murmansk Regional Governor Marina Kovtun told the woman’s relatives that from Murmansk Darya would be transferred to one of the best hospitals for further treatment.

In her video address to the president, Darya Starikova asked the head of state to do something about the inaccessibility of medical services to local residents. Darya’s illness - stage-four cancer - was misdiagnosed for a long time as osteochondrosis, which she had been undergoing treatment for. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over substandard medical treatment.