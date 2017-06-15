Putin says only Russian citizens may decide who will lead country

Putin stresses leader’s authority should be judged by dedication, not firm handshakeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 15, 16:20
MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Only Russian citizens may decide who will head the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the annual televised question and answer session on Thursday.
"We should not forget that voters, Russian citizens, only they can decide who will lead the regions, a particular region, a city, a district or the country," Putin said when asked if he plans to choose a successor.