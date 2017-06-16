Back to Main page
Putin’s Q&A session: a 'nationwide book of complaints'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 16, 8:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This year's session focused less on foreign policy and macroeconomic issues and more on people’s daily life.

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin’s annual televised question and answer session has turned into a "nationwide book of complaints," political expert Vyacheslav Smirnov said.

"The Q&A session turned into a kind of nationwide book of complaints over regional issues. This is natural, because both the audience and the reporters watch it in the hope of hearing something about their region, about their problems," political expert Vyacheslav Smirnov said.

"The issues raised were mainly about the economic situation, which can be described as rather complicated. But he (Putin) if perfectly aware of it, and the situation is under control," he added.

Another expert, Gleb Kuznetsov, said the annual Q&A session "offered a great deal of psychotherapeutic reassurance" to the nation.

"The people could see that their leader is strong, optimistic, self-confident and takes the long view. He is aware of problems and knows how to solve them. He is responsible," Kuznetsov said.

"This is the main message behind every Q&A session, starting from the very first one."

He said that this year's session focused less on foreign policy and macroeconomic issues and more on people’s daily life.

"There were more questions related to the environment and ecology, such as waste disposal, as well as on quality of life, healthcare, schools - everything that people have to deal with in their daily lives," the expert added. "This is the fresh and interesting aspect, and the president showed that he is aware of those problems and knows how to solve them.".

