Kremlin spokesman says Putin prepared for his Q&A marathon relentlessly for 48 hours

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been preparing for his annual televised question-and-answer session for about a week, and he did so practically non-stop over the past 48 hours, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s Channel One TV network.

"As a rule, preparations take about a week, but the last two days are the tightest in this respect when he cancels all other events. I could see this myself - he reads up for the event non-stop," Peskov said.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, there were no events on the Russian president’s schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Peskov noted that this time one should expect an interesting and meaningful conversation at Putin’s question-and-answer session rather than surprises, adding that the current session is going to be the most hi-tech one.

This is the 15th Q&A marathon for Putin. Russia’s Channel One, Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24, radio stations Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossii began broadcasting it live at 12:00 Moscow Time. During his Q&A sessions, the Russian president answers questions related to political, social and economic issues as well as international affairs.