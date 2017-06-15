Back to Main page
Putin vows to do his utmost to help young woman battling cancer

Society & Culture
June 15, 15:14 UTC+3

A young woman was diagnosed with fourth-stage cancer

© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to look into what he can do to help a young woman patient with fourth-stage cancer in the city of Apatity, the Murmansk Region. The woman introduced herself as Darya in a video message to Putin during the president’s annual question-and-answer call-in on Thursday.

Putin's annual Q&A session

"I’m asking you not to lose hope. I promise to look into what I can do for you personally," Putin said.

He shared with Darya and the multi-million TV audience some details of his private life.

"As a rule I prefer to keep quiet about my personal matters, but now, as I talk to you I can tell you that the same thing happened to my own father. He was treated for back pain with massage, hyperthermia therapy, etc. My mother told me he sometimes groaned with pain at night. Only after that I moved him to another hospital," Putin said.

His father, he told Darya, was in a situation very similar to hers.

"But even at that stage rather effective means of treatment were selected, though it was many years ago. He passed away not due to the disease that had been diagnosed," Putin said.

Russian experts discover cancer-fighting, anti-inflammatory substances in marine fungus

Russian scientists discover Siberian fir can help cure cancer

Russia joins ranks of top global producers of targeted cancer drugs

Russian scientists uncover reason why silica nanoparticles may cause cancer

