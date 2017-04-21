Back to Main page
This week in photos: Trump's first Easter Egg roll, the Pope's beer and an iceberg in town

Society & Culture
April 21, 16:50 UTC+3
The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS
US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump welcome guests to the White House during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 17
© Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
© REUTERS/Greg Locke
Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with his wife Svetlana, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin at the Easter service in Moscow, Russia, April 15
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
© EPA/ATEF SAFADI
© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
© L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP
© Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E
© EPA/DUMITRU DORU
© EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY/SIPA
© EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT
© EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON
© EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
© EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
US President Donald Trump's first Easter Egg roll, ex-Pope Benedict XVI celebrating 90th birthday with a mug of beer and giant iceberg stopped by a tiny Canadian town. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS.

