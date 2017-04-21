This week in photos: Trump's first Easter Egg roll, the Pope's beer and an iceberg in town

First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin

First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin April 17, 15:25

More than 1,000 ancient Egyptian artifacts and coffins found in tomb near Luxor

More than 1,000 ancient Egyptian artifacts and coffins found in tomb near Luxor April 18, 16:16

Spring blossoms under the snow: winter blows back into Europe

Spring blossoms under the snow: winter blows back into Europe April 20, 17:05

Members of the Samaritan community gather to pray at sunrise during a religious service marking the end of their Passover holiday atop Mount Gerizim, above the city of Nablus, in the West Bank, April 17 © EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France perform during the pairs short program at the ISU Figure Skating World Team Trophy in Tokyo, Japan, April 21 © EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo during an attempt of the world's largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp' on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin's birthday in Corsier, Switzerland, April 16 © EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

The Champs Elysee Avenue is blocked during ongoing police operations after a shooting in which two police officers were killed in a terror attack near the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, April 20 © EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

US First Lady Melania Trump hugs a girl as they make cards for members of the military at the annual Easter Egg roll in White House, Washington, USA, April 17 © EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY/SIPA

A man shakes a lilac bush to disburden the branches during snowfall in downtown Chisinau, Moldova, April 20 © EPA/DUMITRU DORU

North Korean women wave and cheer as they look toward their leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, April 15 © AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

Festival goer dances at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, USA, April 16 © Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI meets a delegation from Bavaria on the occasion of a party for his 90th birthday, at the Vatican Monday, April 17 © L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP

Miss Russia 2017 Polina Popova and two Miss Russia 2017 runners-up Ksenia Aleksandrova and Albina Akhtyamova at the crowning ceremony in the final of the Miss Russia beauty contest, April 15 © Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-04 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, April 20 © AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Orthodox Christian worshippers at the Tomb of Christ as the miracle of the Holy Fire ceremony occurs in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem, Israel, April 15 © EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with his wife Svetlana, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin at the Easter service in Moscow, Russia, April 15 © Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada, April 16 © REUTERS/Greg Locke

US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump welcome guests to the White House during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 17 © Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump welcome guests to the White House during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 17

© Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada, April 16

© REUTERS/Greg Locke

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with his wife Svetlana, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin at the Easter service in Moscow, Russia, April 15

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Orthodox Christian worshippers at the Tomb of Christ as the miracle of the Holy Fire ceremony occurs in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem, Israel, April 15

© EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-04 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station, ISS, blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, April 20

© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Miss Russia 2017 Polina Popova and two Miss Russia 2017 runners-up Ksenia Aleksandrova and Albina Akhtyamova at the crowning ceremony in the final of the Miss Russia beauty contest, April 15

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI meets a delegation from Bavaria on the occasion of a party for his 90th birthday, at the Vatican Monday, April 17

© L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP

Festival goer dances at Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, USA, April 16

© Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

North Korean women wave and cheer as they look toward their leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, April 15

© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

A man shakes a lilac bush to disburden the branches during snowfall in downtown Chisinau, Moldova, April 20

© EPA/DUMITRU DORU

US First Lady Melania Trump hugs a girl as they make cards for members of the military at the annual Easter Egg roll in White House, Washington, USA, April 17

© EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY/SIPA

The Champs Elysee Avenue is blocked during ongoing police operations after a shooting in which two police officers were killed in a terror attack near the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, April 20

© EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo during an attempt of the world's largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp' on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin's birthday in Corsier, Switzerland, April 16

© EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France perform during the pairs short program at the ISU Figure Skating World Team Trophy in Tokyo, Japan, April 21

© EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA