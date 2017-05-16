Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s ISS segment to become independent from US communication satellites

Science & Space
May 16, 10:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

So far the opportunities for contacting the Russian segment of the ISS through domestic systems have been limited

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/NASA

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s segment of the International Space Station will gain its own wide-band systems of communication with the Earth via relay satellites by the end of this year, the CEO of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company, Nikolai Tolstoyedov, has told TASS.

Read more

What we know about space conquerors

Russia develops 3D printer prototype to print large metal items in outer space

Russia may deliver research module to space station in 2018

Constructors design new radar for monitoring air and outer space

Space tourist Symonyi busy raising family, yearns to go to orbit again

New GLONASS satellites will be transmitting encoded signal

Russian Soyuz rocket to boost ESA’s Cheops satellite into space

Russian engineers suggest creating satellites for spacecraft maintenance

"This year the ISS will be equipped with Ku-band devices capable of transmitting to the Earth not just telemetry, but also a large amount of video and other information," Testoyedov said.

Currently, the Luch system which is equipped for this purpose consists of three same-name relay satellites being used for the transmission of telemetry in launching cargo and manned spacecraft.

So far the opportunities for contacting the Russian segment of the ISS through domestic systems have been limited, because the equipment in use allows for transmitting the signal only when the ISS flies over the ground stations in Russian territory.

For the rest of the time Mission Control near Moscow has to maintain communication with the crew using US satellites.

Gallery
24 photo

Space instagram: best photos of 2016

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacks
2
Russia to begin flight tests of new multirole helicopter
3
Russian Defense Ministry invests in advanced Tiger armored vehicles
4
Russia’s ISS segment to become independent from US communication satellites
5
Russian missile cruiser arrives in Singapore
6
Kiev expands sanctions on Russia, bans two popular social networks
7
Beijing and Moscow to pour roughly $15 bln into developing Far East
TOP STORIES
Реклама