Constructors design new radar for monitoring air and outer space

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. An instrument engineering research institute in Novosibirsk has created a new radar for monitoring air and outer space, the institute’s CEO, Pavel Zabolotny, told a TASS news conference.

"We are conducting research into products meant for the Defense Ministry, such as air and space defense radars of the future," he said. "An experimental sample of such a radar has been made and tested. The testing was successful," Zabolotny said.

He added that the research center would be developing modern sensors for both civilian and defense industries.

"Regrettably, it is sensors used in military products that have gone outdated. The special materials still being used are outdated, too, and the manufacturing know-hows have been lost," Zabolotny said, adding that his research center and the Russian Academy of Sciences would pool efforts to develop new generation sensors.

This is a no easy task and it will require many years to accomplish, but the first results may become available already in the first year of work.

The Novosibirsk instrument engineering institute is an affiliate of the concern Almaz-Antey. It participated in the development of a self-propelled radar for detecting S-300 and S-400 air defense systems and target detection and setting systems for Buk missile launchers.