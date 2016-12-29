Back to Main page
Space instagram: best photos of 2016

Science & Space
December 29, 17:57 UTC+3
TASS highlights stunning Instagram images taken by four astronauts - Sergey Volkov, Tim Peake, Jeffrey Williams and Thomas Pesquet - who took part in ISS expeditions in 2016
The Giza pyramid complex in Egypt
The Giza pyramid complex in Egypt
The Giza pyramid complex in Egypt
© @volkov_iss
Taranaki volcano, New Zealand
Taranaki volcano, New Zealand
Taranaki volcano, New Zealand
© @volkov_iss
The Richat Structure, also known as "the Eye of the Sahara"
The Richat Structure, also known as "the Eye of the Sahara"
The Richat Structure, also known as "the Eye of the Sahara"
© @volkov_iss
Russia's Vostochny spaceport
Russia's Vostochny spaceport
Russia's Vostochny spaceport
© @volkov_iss
Emi Koussi volcano, Tchad
Emi Koussi volcano, Tchad
Emi Koussi volcano, Tchad
© @volkov_iss
Orenburg, Russia
Orenburg, Russia
Orenburg, Russia
© @volkov_iss
The exotic islands of the Caribbean
The exotic islands of the Caribbean
The exotic islands of the Caribbean
© @volkov_iss
An iceberg in Antarctica the size of London
An iceberg in Antarctica the size of London
An iceberg in Antarctica the size of London
© @astro_timpeake
Missouri river, South Dakota, USA
Missouri river, South Dakota, USA
Missouri river, South Dakota, USA
© @astro_timpeake
Great Rift Valley in South Eastern Africa
Great Rift Valley in South Eastern Africa
Great Rift Valley in South Eastern Africa
© @astro_timpeake
Tapajos river, Brazil
Tapajos river, Brazil
Tapajos river, Brazil
© @astro_timpeake
Calgary, Canada
Calgary, Canada
Calgary, Canada
© @astro_timpeake
London, UK
London, UK
London, UK
© @astro_timpeake
New York, USA
New York, USA
New York, USA
© @astro_jeffw
Kansanshi copper mine, Zambia
Kansanshi copper mine, Zambia
Kansanshi copper mine, Zambia
© @astro_jeffw
Szombathely, Hungary
Szombathely, Hungary
Szombathely, Hungary
© @astro_jeffw
The border of the United Arab Emirates and Oman
The border of the United Arab Emirates and Oman
The border of the United Arab Emirates and Oman
© @astro_jeffw
Kilimanjaro volcano, Tanzania
Kilimanjaro volcano, Tanzania
Kilimanjaro volcano, Tanzania
© @astro_jeffw
Sand dunes of Saudi Arabia and Oman
Sand dunes of Saudi Arabia and Oman
Sand dunes of Saudi Arabia and Oman
© @astro_jeffw
Progress spacecraft before docking with the ISS
Progress spacecraft before docking with the ISS
Progress spacecraft before docking with the ISS
© @astro_jeffw
Paris, France
Paris, France
Paris, France
© @thom_astro
Cupola, one of the ISS modules
Cupola, one of the ISS modules
Cupola, one of the ISS modules
© @thom_astro
Bab El-Mandeb strait
Bab El-Mandeb strait
Bab El-Mandeb strait
© @thom_astro
Pants of the astronaut Thomas Pesquet, daily life aboard the ISS
Pants of the astronaut Thomas Pesquet, daily life aboard the ISS
Pants of the astronaut Thomas Pesquet, daily life aboard the ISS
© @thom_astro
Everyday life aboard the International Space Station is often about a tight schedule, traveling around the Earth at an average speed of 27700 km/h, 16 sunrises and sunsets every day, hours of hard work and a lot of stunning shots of our planet. TASS collected Instagram photos of four astronauts - Sergey Volkov, Tim Peake, Jeffrey Williams and Thomas Pesquet who took part in ISS expeditions in 2016.

TOP STORIES
Реклама