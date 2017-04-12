Back to Main page
What we know about space conquerors

Science & Space
April 12, 20:51 UTC+3
April 12 is celebrated as the Cosmonautics Day in Russia and the International Day of Human Space Flight worldwide
Yuri Gagarin

Yuri Gagarin

© TASS

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Wednesday marks the anniversary of the first manned flight to space, performed by Yuri Gagarin on April 12, 1961. 

Who succeeded Yury Gagarin in space exploration? How many astronauts have been to the Moon? Who spent the record time in space? Find out the answers to these and many more questions in our special project

Topics
Space
