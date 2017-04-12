What we know about space conquerors

Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution on alleged chemical attack in SyriaWorld April 12, 22:26
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Wednesday marks the anniversary of the first manned flight to space, performed by Yuri Gagarin on April 12, 1961.
Who succeeded Yury Gagarin in space exploration? How many astronauts have been to the Moon? Who spent the record time in space? Find out the answers to these and many more questions in our special project.