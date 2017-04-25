Back to Main page
New GLONASS satellites will be transmitting encoded signal

Science & Space
April 25, 12:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
At the moment the manufacturer keeps seven space satellites GLONASS-M in stock
Share
1 pages in this article
© Evgeniy Kurskov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. New GLONASS satellites will be transmitting a new encoded signal, the deputy CEO of Russia’s Roscosmos corporation, Mikhail Khailov, told a satellite navigation forum.

"At the moment the manufacturer keeps seven space satellites GLONASS-M in stock. Six will be transmitting the encoded navigation signal in L3," he said.

Currently one GLONASS-M satellite and two new generation GLONASS-K satellites transmit the CDMA signal.

