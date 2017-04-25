New GLONASS satellites will be transmitting encoded signal

Lavrov: Russia’s Aerospace Force maintains security of Russian personnel in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 14:07
Lavrov calls for tighter security at OSCE mission in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 14:01
China's Huawei to invest $3 mln in joint projects with Russia in 2017Business & Economy April 25, 13:33
Mongolia asks Russia to arm its air defense forcesMilitary & Defense April 25, 13:19
Serbian military seeks role in demining PalmyraWorld April 25, 13:06
Press review: Trump turns up heat on Iran nukes and US seeks to restore safe Syrian skiesPress Review April 25, 13:00
New GLONASS satellites will be transmitting encoded signalScience & Space April 25, 12:56
Russia calls for unbiased investigation into blast killing OSCE agent in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 12:52
Russia, Serbia to boost military cooperationMilitary & Defense April 25, 12:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. New GLONASS satellites will be transmitting a new encoded signal, the deputy CEO of Russia’s Roscosmos corporation, Mikhail Khailov, told a satellite navigation forum.
"At the moment the manufacturer keeps seven space satellites GLONASS-M in stock. Six will be transmitting the encoded navigation signal in L3," he said.
Currently one GLONASS-M satellite and two new generation GLONASS-K satellites transmit the CDMA signal.