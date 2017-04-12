Back to Main page
Monument to first man in space unveiled in Slovenia

Science & Space
April 12, 6:37 UTC+3 BELGRADE
The bust of the world’s first cosmonaut was unveiled in the Slovenian city of Vitanje
Bust of the world’s first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin

Bust of the world’s first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

BELGRADE, April 12. /TASS/. The monument to the first man in space, Yuri Gagarin, was unveiled in Slovenia in the run-up to the anniversary of his historic flight marked Wednesday, the Russian embassy to the country has said.

The bust of the world’s first cosmonaut was unveiled in the northeastern Slovenian city of Vitanje, in the main hall of the Cultural Centre of European Space Technologies (KSEVT).

"Gagarin’s name and achievement will be an example for next generations, who will create high technologies of the future and explore the universe," cosmonaut Valery Tokarev, the mayor of Russia’s Star City that houses the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, said at the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Russian Ambassador to Slovenia Doku Zavgayev, President of the National Council of Slovenia Mitja Bervar, Vitanje mayor Mirko Polutnik and other officials.

The authorities of Vitanje plan to create the Alley of pioneers of cosmonautics in the city. The idea is supported by partners from Russian regions.

Space
