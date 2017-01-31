Deputy PM asks Roscosmos to scrutinize all crucial space industry enterprises

KIROV, January 31. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has asked the space corporation Roscosmos to scrutinize all industrial enterprises crucial for space launches in order to prevent sloppy workmanship.

"Yesterday (on Monday) I signed instructions to Roscosmos to scrutinize all industrial enterprises crucial to ensuring the flawless performance of space rockets, engines, various components and parts, control systems and devices that are expected to stay in orbit long and show impeccable performance," Rogozin said.

Earlier, Roscosmos recalled for checks of all Proton rocket’s second and third stage engines, manufactured at the Voronezh Machine-Building Plant. Roscosmos has found that the plant used more expensive solder failing to meet the technical requirements.

On January 28 Rogozin said that faulty components were produced due to confusion over technical documentation. Three rockets had to be put apart and their second and third engines replaced.