Russia’s space industry develops despite some failures — Kremlin

Science & Space
January 25, 12:57 UTC+3
The presidential spokesman comments on media reports about problems with engines for Proton-M carrier rockets
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia’s space industry continues developing and some projects are being implemented successfully, despite failures in this sphere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The presidential spokesman thus commented on media reports about problems with engines for Proton-M carrier rockets.

As the Kremlin spokesman said, "one can hardly speak only about failures [in the space industry]." "The space program is designated for a long perspective and consists of a large number of projects, some of which are being implemented quite successfully," he said, stressing that Russian President Vladimir Putin was paying primary importance to the sector, which continued developing.

Space
