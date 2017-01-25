Russia’s space industry develops despite some failures — Kremlin

Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 13:02
Press review: results of Syria talks in Astana and arrest of Kaspersky Lab top managerPress Review January 25, 13:00
Russia’s space industry develops despite some failures — KremlinScience & Space January 25, 12:57
Kremlin believes success of Syria talks in Astana will help to resume Geneva processRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:52
40 percent of Russians pin high hopes on Trump’s presidency — pollRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:31
Senator dismisses allegations of ‘political goals’ in Russia’s presence in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:23
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situationMilitary & Defense January 25, 12:08
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic regionMilitary & Defense January 25, 11:13
China denies deploying intercontinental ballistic missiles near Russian borderWorld January 25, 10:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia’s space industry continues developing and some projects are being implemented successfully, despite failures in this sphere, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
The presidential spokesman thus commented on media reports about problems with engines for Proton-M carrier rockets.
As the Kremlin spokesman said, "one can hardly speak only about failures [in the space industry]." "The space program is designated for a long perspective and consists of a large number of projects, some of which are being implemented quite successfully," he said, stressing that Russian President Vladimir Putin was paying primary importance to the sector, which continued developing.