Source says launch of Proton rocket with US communication satellite postponed

Press review: Tu-154 plane crash tragedy and Russophobic-free atmosphere in UNPress Review December 26, 13:00
Alexandrov Ensemble: Remembering the Red Army choirSociety & Culture December 26, 12:40
No black boxes of Tu-154 wreckage found in Black Sea yetWorld December 26, 12:06
Source claims Tu-154’s projected area of impact 'pinpointed'World December 26, 11:02
Church service in memory of Tu-154 crash victims held in Sochi airport chapelSociety & Culture December 26, 10:25
Minister says terror attack not main version of Tu-154 crash in SochiRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 26, 10:13
Tu-154 plane’s debris in Black Sea may be located on MondayMilitary & Defense December 26, 9:45
Search operation around Tu-154 crash site expandedMilitary & Defense December 26, 8:50
Russia mourns 92 victims of Tu-154 passenger jet crashWorld December 26, 8:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Launch of Proton-M rocket with US communication satellite EchoStar 21 has been postponed, apparently till mid-January, a source in the space rocket industry has told TASS.
"At this point it looks like the launch has been delayed till mid-January," the source said.
Earlier, the Khrunichev Center (manufacturer of the Proton-M rocket) said that the launch of the rocket from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan has been postponed for more checks of the rocket and the booster unit. The manufacturer has mentioned no new date of the launch.
Originally, the rocket was to blast off in the first quarter of 2016. The launch has been repeatedly postponed.
The EchoStar-21 satellite (previously named EchoStar T2 and TerreStar 2), manufactured by Space Systems/Loral, is meant to provide communication services in Europe. It is going to become a sixth satellite in the orbital group EchoStar, put in space with a Proton rocket.
The previous launch took place on June 9. The Intelsat 31 satellite was put in space.