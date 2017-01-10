Back to Main page
Russian Defense Ministry is creating new space system Liana

Military & Defense
January 10, 16:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The space system codenamed Liana consists of Lotos-S and Pion-NKS military satellites
1 pages in this article
© Ivan Zhuravlev/ITAR-TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is creating a space system codenamed Liana, consisting of Lotos-S and Pion-NKS satellites, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry’s senior officials on Tuesday.

He pointed out that creation and operation of an orbital cluster of military satellites was a task of major importance.

"Its success depends directly on how well the industrial enterprises concerned - both designers and manufactures of space technologies - will do their job," Shoigu said.

Read also
Russian military satellite successfully delivered into orbit — defense ministry

