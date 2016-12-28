Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian space agency to double launch program in 2017

Science & Space
December 28, 11:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The launch program will begin to be implemented as of January 2017 at the Baikonur space site in Kazakhstan and the Guiana space center
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The launch program of Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos for 2017 will be doubled, its chief Igor Komarov has said.

"The launch program for next year envisages a major increase," he said adding that it was evidence of the ambitious tasks facing the industry.

Read also
Atlas 5 rocket
Russia to take part in 18 launches of foreign space missiles in 2017 — source

"Next year we will in fact double space launches. We know that and are perfectly aware of the responsibility involved," he said.

Komarov emphasized the responsibility related with ensuring the normal operation of ground infrastructures crucial to successful launches.

The launch program will begin to be implemented as of January 2017 at the Baikonur space site in Kazakhstan and the Guiana space center. The Plesetsk space site will start active operations in February. At the Vostochny cosmodrome a large amount of construction work is still to be completed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
Roscosmos
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
8
Spacecraft with new ISS crew, relics of Orthodox saint launched from Baikonur spaceport
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
3
Another flight recorder of Tu-154 recovered from seabed near Sochi
4
ROC needs best sport law experts to contest claims against Russian sport
5
UK, France push for Security Council ban on helicopter sales to Syria
6
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
7
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
TOP STORIES
Реклама