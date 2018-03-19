RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Over 55 mln Russians vote for Putin in presidential election — election commission

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 19, 5:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

More than 55 mln Russians have voted for incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin with 98.59% of the ballots counted

© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. More than 55 mln Russians have voted for incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin in the March 18 presidential election, Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said, citing preliminary data.

A total of 55,013,955 people have voted for Putin with 98.59% of the ballots counted.

Putin has achieved an unprecedented result in the presidential election. In 2002, he received 52.94% of the vote as 39.74 mln people voted in his favor. In 2004, he got 71.31% of the vote (49.56 mln votes). In the 2012 election, as many as 45.6 mln people (63.6%) supported Putin.

Putin ran for president for the fourth time.

