Putin headed towards landslide victory

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin is heading for a landslide victory in Sunday’s presidential polls, with more than 75% of the vote, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said after counting 50% of ballots.

According to the preliminary results of the voting, as many as 21.9 million people, or 75.01% of voters, supported Putin.

Next are Civil Initiative candidate Ksenia Sobchak (1.42%), Grigory Yavlinsky of Yabloko (0.82%), Maxim Suraikin of the Communists of Russia (0.65%), Boris Titov of the Party of Growth (0.65%), and Sergei Baburin of the Russian People’s Union party (0.63%).