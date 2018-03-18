RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Putin headed towards landslide victory

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 22:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin is leading the Russian presidential polls with more than 75% of votes after 50 of ballots counted

© Sergei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

Read also

Putin thanks his supporters for their votes at Sunday’s presidential polls

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin is heading for a landslide victory in Sunday’s presidential polls, with more than 75% of the vote, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said after counting 50% of ballots.

According to the preliminary results of the voting, as many as 21.9 million people, or 75.01% of voters, supported Putin.

Next are Civil Initiative candidate Ksenia Sobchak (1.42%), Grigory Yavlinsky of Yabloko (0.82%), Maxim Suraikin of the Communists of Russia (0.65%), Boris Titov of the Party of Growth (0.65%), and Sergei Baburin of the Russian People’s Union party (0.63%).

