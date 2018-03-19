RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin winning over 90% of votes at Russian presidential polls in Crimea and Sevastopol

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 19, 1:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin is scoring 92.25% of the vote in Crimea after counting 42.79% of ballots

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Krasnoukhov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin is winning more than 90% of votes in Crimea and Sevastopol, which marked the fourth anniversary of reunification with Russia on March 18, the presidential election day, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday.

Read also

Russian presidential election 2018

Thus, according to the CEC, Putin is scoring 92.25% of the vote in Crimea after counting 42.79% of ballots, and 90.23% in Sevastopol after counting 56.59% of ballots.

Second in the presidential race is Crimea and Sevastopol, like in the rest of Russia, is CPR candidate Pavel Grudinin, with 2.19% of votes in Crimea and 3.68% in Sevastopol. Third is LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, with 1.87% and 2.71%, respectively.

Civil Initiative candidate Ksenia Sobchak, who said earlier that Crimea was "part of Ukraine from the point of view of international law," is scoring 1.61% in Crimea and 1.26% in Sevastopol.

Other candidates, namely Grigory Yavlinsky of Yabloko, Boris Titov of the Party of Growth, Maxim Suraikin of the Communists of Russia, and Sergei Baburin of the Russian People’s Union party, are winning less than one percent of votes each, like in the rest of Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian presidential election 2018
2
Putin laughs at question if he's planning to run for President in 2030
3
Putin thanks his supporters for their votes at Sunday’s presidential polls
4
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
5
Russian diplomats denied access to Skripal
6
Russia’s FC Spartak fans mock BBC documentary with ‘Blah Blah Channel’ banner
7
Sobchak acknowledges Putin’s election win
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама