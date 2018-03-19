Putin winning over 90% of votes at Russian presidential polls in Crimea and Sevastopol

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin is winning more than 90% of votes in Crimea and Sevastopol, which marked the fourth anniversary of reunification with Russia on March 18, the presidential election day, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday.

Thus, according to the CEC, Putin is scoring 92.25% of the vote in Crimea after counting 42.79% of ballots, and 90.23% in Sevastopol after counting 56.59% of ballots.

Second in the presidential race is Crimea and Sevastopol, like in the rest of Russia, is CPR candidate Pavel Grudinin, with 2.19% of votes in Crimea and 3.68% in Sevastopol. Third is LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, with 1.87% and 2.71%, respectively.

Civil Initiative candidate Ksenia Sobchak, who said earlier that Crimea was "part of Ukraine from the point of view of international law," is scoring 1.61% in Crimea and 1.26% in Sevastopol.

Other candidates, namely Grigory Yavlinsky of Yabloko, Boris Titov of the Party of Growth, Maxim Suraikin of the Communists of Russia, and Sergei Baburin of the Russian People’s Union party, are winning less than one percent of votes each, like in the rest of Russia.