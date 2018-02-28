Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov warns military scenario around North Korea will be a disaster

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 28, 14:56 UTC+3 GENEVA

President Trump said on numerous occasions that he would take all necessary measures, including military, to solve the Korea problem, Lavrov recalled

© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

GENEVA, February 28. /TASS/. The military scenario around North Korea will result in a humanitarian disaster, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"One should ask the US leadership rather than me about the probability of a military scenario. President Donald Trump has said on numerous occasions that he will take all necessary measures, including military, to solve this problem," Lavrov noted.

"The US, Russia and other capitals have already come up with their assessments of this option more than once. These assessments indicate that would be a humanitarian disaster, which would claim the lives of hundreds of thousands, if not millions of civilians."

Show more
Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
