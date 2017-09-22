Trump vows to put North Korean leader to test

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has vowed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be tested like never before.

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly, the US president said Trump said that "the United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea." "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," he added.

In a televised statement broadcast on Friday, Kim Jong-un said that Trump’s words amounted to a declaration of war. According to the North Korean leader, such rhetoric proves that the path to develop nuclear and missile programs that the country has chosen is correct. Kim Jong-un also added that the US president would pay dearly for his threats.