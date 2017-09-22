Back to Main page
Trump vows to put North Korean leader to test

World
September 22, 15:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kim Jong-un said earlier that the US president would pay dearly for his threats

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has vowed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be tested like never before.

Read also

Trump vows to 'totally destroy North Korea' if threatened

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly, the US president said Trump said that "the United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea." "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," he added.

In a televised statement broadcast on Friday, Kim Jong-un said that Trump’s words amounted to a declaration of war. According to the North Korean leader, such rhetoric proves that the path to develop nuclear and missile programs that the country has chosen is correct. Kim Jong-un also added that the US president would pay dearly for his threats.

Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
