Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top Russian lawmaker castigates Washington for being gripped by ‘sanctions craze’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 30, 14:05 UTC+3

Publication of the so-called "Kremlin list" is crude intervention in Russia’s sovereign affairs and the election process, Valentina Matvienko said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Susan Walsh

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko believes that Washington had no reasons to release new lists and that American politicians are "gripped by a sanctions craze."

"It seems that those who are currently setting the tone for US policy have been smitten with a very dangerous illness - I would call it a sanctions craze. There were no reasons to publish a new list," Matviyenko told reporters, commenting on the Kremlin List published by the US Department of Treasury which includes her as well.

Read also

Putin's spokesman says he cares little about being on US 'Kremlin List'

Washington in fact rates persons on 'Kremlin list' as US enemies — Putin's spokesman

Senator lambasts US ‘Kremlin List’ as breach of all principles of international relations

Key facts about the US 'Kremlin report'

Russian senator compares US 'Kremlin Report' to Kremlin phone book

Publication of the so-called "Kremlin list" by the US Department of the Treasury is crude intervention in Russia’s sovereign affairs and the election process ahead of the Russian presidential election due on March 18, Matviyenko said.

"The decision to include in this list the country’s political leadership, including the prime minster, can be called in no way other than crude intervention in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. The very publication of this list on the eve of the presidential election is certainly crude intervention in the election process," Matviyenko told the media.

In her opinion this is an attempt to influence minds and destabilize the situation in society, as well as an attempt to intimidate people.

"It won’t work. We’ve seen this many a time. Nothing will come of it. Only people who are ignorant of the history of our country and our people can indulge in such speculations," Matviyenko said.

She believes that the United States will achieve nothing but the "reverse effect - greater consolidation of society around the president on the eve of such a major political event."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iran to pull forces from Syria at Damascus’ request — diplomat
2
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
3
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
4
Putin makes tongue-in-cheek comment on his absence from US 'Kremlin List'
5
Russian intelligence chief visits US to discuss war on terror — ambassador
6
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
7
Russian PM jokes that cabinet members not on US ‘Kremlin List’ should step down
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама