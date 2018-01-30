Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin's spokesman shrugs off being named on US 'Kremlin List'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 30, 12:38 UTC+3

The so-called ‘Kremlin List’ was submitted to the US Congress on Monday under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that he is indifferent to the decision to include him in the "Kremlin List" made public by the US Department of Treasury.

"I feel nothing about it [the decision to include him in the ‘Kremlin List’]. I am pretty much indifferent to that," he told reporters.

Read also

Senator lambasts US ‘Kremlin List’ as breach of all principles of international relations

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the list contains many names, "so there is nothing to say, this is a generalized approach."

The so-called ‘Kremlin List’ was submitted to the US Congress on Monday under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act. The document contains 210 names, including 114 Russian officials, businesspeople and CEOs of government-funded companies and banks. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, all his deputies and all 22 Russian ministers have been added to it.

The US Department of Treasury denied that this was a sanctions list. No restrictions are being imposed on the listed individuals. This move creates no obstacles for business contacts with US citizens provided that these individuals are not subject to sanctions.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
