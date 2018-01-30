Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Senator lambasts US ‘Kremlin List’ as breach of all principles of international relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 30, 11:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The so-called "Kremlin List" was submitted to the US Congress on Monday under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act

© AP Photo/J. David Ake

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Washington has violated all the principles of international relations and made cooperation with Russia virtually impossible by publishing the so-called ‘Kremlin List,’ First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s Defense and Security Committee Franz Klintsevich told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the Russian senator, this list is another attempt by Washington to employ scare tactics against Russia.

Read also

Key facts about the US 'Kremlin report'

"It actually includes practically all of the nation’s key figures. I do not know what will follow in the wake of this list, but its very appearance has no precedents in global history. The United States has crudely violated all possible principles of international relations, making cooperation with Russia in various areas virtually impossible," Klintsevich stressed.

The so-called ‘Kremlin List’ obtained by TASS was submitted to the US Congress on Monday under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). The US Department of Treasury denied that this was a sanctions list. No restrictions are being imposed on the listed individuals. This move creates no obstacles for business contacts with US citizens provided that these individuals are not subject to sanctions.

According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Washington is trying to put Putin at odds with Russia’s business elite with the help of its "Kremlin list," while the decision to publish it is "a direct and obvious attempt to time some actions with the election in order to exert influence on it."

