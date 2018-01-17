Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Turkish top diplomats discuss preparations for Syrian National Dialogue Congress

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 17, 16:26 UTC+3

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is scheduled to be held in Sochi on January 29-30

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi in a telephone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The two ministers discussed preparations for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress as a milestone on the way towards the Syrian political settlement as part of the UN-brokered negotiations based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.

The two top diplomats also discussed "issues related to alleviating the humanitarian problems of the civilian population in Syria and compliance with the ceasefire in the de-escalation zones in accordance with the agreements reached in Astana."

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is scheduled to be held in Sochi on January 29-30.

