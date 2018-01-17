Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syrian opposition still undecided on participation in Sochi congress — source

World
January 17, 13:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is scheduled to be held in Sochi on January 29-30

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Syrian opposition delegation formed at the consultations in Riyadh in November has made no final decision yet regarding its participation in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, a source in the Syrian opposition informed TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russia expects Syrian Congress in Sochi to be held in late January — diplomat

"The final decision has not been made yet. It will be made following upcoming meeting of Russian, Iranian and Turkish representatives, where the details of the Congress will be hammered out," he said.

The source noted that the participants in the Congress and its agenda would be finalized at a closed-door meeting in Sochi on January 19-20.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress is scheduled to be held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30. Around 1,500 participants representing various Syrian political forces are to take part in the event. It is expected that one of the tasks of the Congress will be setting up a commission to draft Syria’s Constitution.

