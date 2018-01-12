Russia expects Syrian Congress in Sochi to be held in late January — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia still proceeds from the fact that the Syrian Congress of National Dialogue will be held in Sochi in late January, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"To date, we assume it to be held in late January," the diplomat said, answering a question on the terms for the event. "Work on the lists of participants is currently underway."

"As soon as we are able to confirm the precise date and lists of those invited, we will surely do it," she added.

The Syrian Congress of National Dialogue is due to be held in Sochi in late January. It is expected to gather about 1,500 delegates representing various political forces in Syria.