Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian and US top diplomats seek to boost strategic stability dialogue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 26, 20:52 UTC+3

Moscow and Washington will continue dialogue on strategic stability, including on reduction of strategic offensive weapons, Sergey Lavrov said

Share
1 pages in this article
Sergey Lavrov

Sergey Lavrov

© Alexei Druzhinin/Presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, December 26./TASS/. In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson agreed to bolster a dialogue on topical issues of strategic stability, the Foreign Ministry said after the conversation initiated by Tillerson.

"In discussing bilateral relations, Sergey Lavrov and Rex Tillerson agreed to bolster a dialogue on topical issues in the sphere of strategic stability. The interlocutors agreed to stay in close contact," it said.

Lavrov and Tillerson met on December 7 on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna.

Read also

Washington’s steps to set up missile defense system undermine strategic stability — Lavrov

Moscow and Washington will continue dialogue on strategic stability, including on reduction of strategic offensive weapons, Sergey Lavrov said after his talks with Rex Tillerson

"Naturally, we pointed to all the matters on our bilateral agenda that really harm [Russian-US] relations," he said. "We once again stressed that cooperation on international issues of interest for the Americans is seriously impeded because the sphere of bilateral relations is dominated by a persistent course towards their deliberate frustration."

"We agreed that our deputies would continue contacts on issues of strategic stability of the existing treaties, including in the area of reduction of strategic offensive armaments, short-and intermediate-range missiles and on questions emerging from the Open Skies Treaty," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
2
Russia to start tests of latest seaborne air defense missile/gun system in 2018
3
Russian security chief says economic development key to Afghanistan overcoming woes
4
Topol, Yars ballistic missile launchers on combat patrol in 6 Russian regions
5
Advanced frigate Admiral Gorshkov to join Russian Navy in 2018
6
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summer
7
Press review: OSCE, EU to skip Crimea in 2018 vote and Russian ‘Google Earth Pro’ coming
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама