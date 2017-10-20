Washington’s steps to set up missile defense system undermine strategic stability — Lavrov

Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototypeMilitary & Defense October 20, 14:04
About 300 protesters gather outside Ukrainian parliamentWorld October 20, 13:53
Russia to welcome former heads of FIFA and UEFA at 2018 World Cup in MoscowSport October 20, 13:38
Russian, South Korean scientists model properties of perspective material for spintronicsScience & Space October 20, 13:27
Russia stands by promise to deliver six MiG-29 fighter jets to SerbiaMilitary & Defense October 20, 13:09
Press review: Putin's Valdai speech takeaways and Rosneft's Kurdistan oil deals in dangerPress Review October 20, 13:00
Washington’s steps to set up missile defense system undermine strategic stability — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 12:47
Lavrov urges support for Russian-Chinese settlement plan for Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 12:32
Russia has no plans to join treaty on nuclear weapons prohibition — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 11:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Washington’s steps to set up a global missile defense system undermine strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the Moscow Conference on Non-Proliferation on Friday.
"Attempts by some countries, as well as military and political alliances, to disturb the current balance in the arms control field, seem highly dangerous," he said.
"Their determination to gain military advantage and use force for achieving momentary political tasks significantly undermines strategic stability," the top diplomat said.
"One of the key issues in this regard concerns attempts by the US and its allies in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and other regions to create a global missile defense system and bring its elements closer to the borders of Russia and China," Lavrov stressed.