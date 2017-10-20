Back to Main page
Washington’s steps to set up missile defense system undermine strategic stability — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 20, 12:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW
© REUTERS/Zach Gibson

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Washington’s steps to set up a global missile defense system undermine strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing the Moscow Conference on Non-Proliferation on Friday.

Read also

US can covertly arm missile defense systems in Europe with missiles — Russian ministry

"Attempts by some countries, as well as military and political alliances, to disturb the current balance in the arms control field, seem highly dangerous," he said.

"Their determination to gain military advantage and use force for achieving momentary political tasks significantly undermines strategic stability," the top diplomat said.

"One of the key issues in this regard concerns attempts by the US and its allies in Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and other regions to create a global missile defense system and bring its elements closer to the borders of Russia and China," Lavrov stressed.

Defense
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
