US can covertly arm missile defense systems in Europe with missiles — Russian ministry

US effectively bars Russian General Staff delegation from taking part in UN eventWorld October 13, 4:05
Nearly 92% of Syria freed from Islamic State — Russian Defense MinistryWorld October 13, 1:41
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian MinistryMilitary & Defense October 13, 1:40
US ready to return flags to Russia - State Department officialWorld October 12, 21:28
Amount of ticket requests for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches ‘inspiring’ — organizerSport October 12, 21:13
UN secretary general ‘deeply regrets’ US pulling out of UNESCOWorld October 12, 20:27
Netanyahu orders Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel’s withdrawal from UNESCOWorld October 12, 20:11
Kazakhstan, Russia agree to develop joint projects at Baikonur launch padScience & Space October 12, 18:32
Miss Russia not afraid of rivalry at Miss World pageantSociety & Culture October 12, 18:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UN, October 13. /TASS/. The United States may covertly install cruise missiles on missile defense systems deployed in Europe, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Thursday.
Defense Ministry spokesman Alexander Yemelyanov said during the Russian-Chinese briefing on missile shield issues on the sidelines of the first committee of the UN General Assembly that in this case, the entire European part of Russia will be within the striking range of those missiles.
"The assumption that the ground-based variant of Mark-41 vertical launching system allegedly has no capabilities to fire cruise missiles is unconvincing. Interceptor missiles at European missile defense bases… can be re-equipped with cruise missiles covertly and promptly. In this case, cruise missiles will target the entire territory of European Russia," he said.
The spokesman added that the possibility of using the ground-based version of the shipborne missile canister launching system to fire cruise missiles "is a direct breach of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty."
"We have repeatedly expressed Russia’s concerns to our American partners about the US violation of its international obligations, but there has been no feedback so far," he said.