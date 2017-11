MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov disagreed with ex-CIA Director John Brennan that US President Donald Trump is ‘intimidated’ by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"This is an erroneous assumption," Peskov told the media.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Brennan said he thinks that fear played into Trump’s behavior towards Russia, calling him "intimidated" by Putin.

