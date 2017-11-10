Back to Main page
Putin, Trump shake hands at APEC summit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 10, 17:17 UTC+3 DANANG

The two leaders had an opportunity to do so while the participants of the summit were taking a group photo

DANANG /Vietnam/, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have shaken hands and held a brief conversation at the APEC summit. The two leaders had an opportunity to do so while the summit’s participants were taking a group photo wearing the national costumes of the host country.

Read also

Kremlin aide comments on Putin-Trump meeting in Vietnam

Trump stood on Putin’s right for the group photo and the two leaders shook hands. As they exchanged a couple of words, Trump put his hand on Putin’s shoulder in a friendly manner.

Trump did not attend the summit session and the participants’ meeting with the APEC Business Advisory Council held earlier on Friday, so the group photo ceremony provided the two presidents with the first opportunity to meet at the APEC summit.

After the ceremony was over, the APEC leaders headed to the adjacent hall to participate in a function hosted by the Vietnamese president. Putin and Trump were not supposed to sit next to each other, so they were unable to continue their conversation.

Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Companies
APEC
Topics
Foreign policy
