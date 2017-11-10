Putin, Trump shake hands at APEC summit

UNESCO confirms former French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay as new chiefWorld November 10, 17:56
DANANG /Vietnam/, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have shaken hands and held a brief conversation at the APEC summit. The two leaders had an opportunity to do so while the summit’s participants were taking a group photo wearing the national costumes of the host country.
Trump stood on Putin’s right for the group photo and the two leaders shook hands. As they exchanged a couple of words, Trump put his hand on Putin’s shoulder in a friendly manner.
Trump did not attend the summit session and the participants’ meeting with the APEC Business Advisory Council held earlier on Friday, so the group photo ceremony provided the two presidents with the first opportunity to meet at the APEC summit.
After the ceremony was over, the APEC leaders headed to the adjacent hall to participate in a function hosted by the Vietnamese president. Putin and Trump were not supposed to sit next to each other, so they were unable to continue their conversation.