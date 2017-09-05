Putin expects to find compromises with Trump in world’s interests

Four wounded after teenager opens fire in Moscow suburban schoolSociety & Culture September 05, 12:15
XIAMEN /China/, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects to find compromises with his US counterpart Donald Trump in the interests of Russia, the United States and other countries.
"In doing what he does, Trump is guided by the national interests of his country, as I am following the interests of my country," Putin said at his final press conference at the BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen. "I very much expect that we will manage to find some compromises while resolving bilateral and global issues, so that they are solved in the interests of the US and Russian people, as well as in the interests of many other countries, bearing in mind our great responsibility for global security," the Russian leader added.
When asked if Trump had disappointed him, Putin said that it was a naive question. "He [Trump] is not my bride, as I am not a bride to him, we both are involved in state activities," he explained.
Putin also said that he did not consider it correct to discuss the domestic situation in the United States. "It is not our business, it is the United States who should tackle it," he stressed.