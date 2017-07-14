Putin believes Trump’s most important quality is ability to listen to his interlocutor

GUBKIN (Belgorod region), July 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is an open person who can listen and respond to his interlocutor’s arguments, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I can say for sure, and, as far as I remember, I talked about this at a news conference in Germany, he is a fairly open person and is very different from the television picture, from the image he created for himself during his election campaign," Putin said when asked about his impressions of his recent meeting with the US leader.

Putin noted that this is hardly surprising, because "the election campaign is not something on the basis of which one can judge about a person."

"However, what I paid attention to and what surprised me a little and what I did not expect from him and what I believe is very important for a person who is active in public work and politics is his ability to listen," the Russian president said.

According to Putin, Trump "reacts to the interlocutor’s arguments, argues, even if he does not like something and he disagrees with something, asks some questions, responds to the interlocutor’s arguments. That’s important, and I believe that this is a positive moment," he said.

"If we keep up this kind of dialogue, there is a chance to hope that this dialogue will continue to develop in the future," Putin added.