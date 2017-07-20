Back to Main page
No new Putin-Trump meetings in the works, but likely later on — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 20, 13:05 UTC+3

Putin and Trump held their first official talks on July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington don’t have any initiatives on preparing for a new meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, but there is a chance that it will be held, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There is no timeframe for a new meeting, that’s why there are no estimates or initiatives so far," Peskov told reporters. "At the same time, no doubt, there is a chance that the next meeting will be held at some time."

Putin and Trump held their first official talks on July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg. The talks lasted for more than two hours and the leaders also contacted during the dinner. Putin and Trump reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the de-escalation zone in southern Syria.

Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
