Trump blasts media reports on his ‘secret’ meeting with Putin

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has lashed out at US media outlets that called his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg a "secret dinner."

"Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick." All G20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page.

"The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister!" he said.

Earlier reports said that besides the talks held on the sidelines of the G20 summit on July 7, the two leaders had a brief conversation at a dinner. The White House later criticized the "insinuation" that the US had tried to 'hide' a second meeting.