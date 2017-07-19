Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin baffled by media reports about Putin-Trump undisclosed meeting

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 19, 22:57 UTC+3

Earlier, Reuters, citing a White House official, said that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a second meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit after formal two-hour talks

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. US media reports that Russian President held an ‘undisclosed’ meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg raise eyebrows and cause confusion, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised interview with Channel One on Wednesday.

Earlier, Reuters, citing a White House official, said that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a second meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit after formal two-hour talks.

The news agency gave no details of that second meeting. However, Ian Bremmer, president of the political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said the conversation lasted for about an hour during a dinner for G20 leaders.

"The use of such definitions as a ‘secret’ or ‘undisclosed’ meeting raises eyebrows and causes confusion," Peskov said. "There was a bilateral meeting officially negotiated through diplomatic channels and later on the sidelines of the visit they repeatedly exchanged views and phrases. There were neither secret nor undisclosed meetings. It is absurd to claim this."

Putin’s press secretary added that the reports in US media manifest that the US political establishment has an unhealthy attitude towards Russia, characterized by Trump as "Russian fever."

Citing Putin, Peskov said that release of this news by the mass media could be branded as ‘schizophrenia.’

"To present this as a meeting that could have been withheld from anyone is a sign of that schizophrenia," Peskov said.

Earlier, one meeting of Putin and Trump had been reported to take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. It lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes, instead of 15 minutes previously fixed. Putin and Trump focused on pressing issues in bilateral relations, on Syria, Ukraine and North Korea along with cyber security.

Read also

Media focus on Trump-Putin meeting at G20 aims to harm US president — diplomat

Trump blasts media reports on his ‘secret’ meeting with Putin

Brief Putin-Trump conversation at G20 cannot be called ‘second meeting’ — White House

Putin believes Trump’s most important quality is ability to listen to his interlocutor

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US sanctions not to be lifted even if Russia meets West’s demands — diplomat
2
Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development
3
Kremlin baffled by media reports about Putin-Trump undisclosed meeting
4
Press review: Russia wants unconditional property return and Kiev replies to Malorossiya
5
Russian Defense Ministry releases unprecedented details on Poland’s liberation from Nazis
6
First aircraft for aerial distribution of chemicals to make inaugural flight at MAKS 2017
7
German Cabinet voices concern over ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses activities in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама