Putin regrets that disrespect shown for Trump in US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 21:20 UTC+3 SOCHI

In Putin’s opinion, "one can argue but one can’t show disrespect "

SOCHI, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that US President Donald Trump is worthy of respect and regrets that disrespect for his US counterpart is shown in the United States.

In response to a question by a participant in the Valdai International Discussion Club about which advice he could give Trump, Putin said he considered this question’s formulation as incorrect.

"Mr. Trump was elected by the American people. And at least for this reason it is necessary to show respect for him, even if you do not agree with some of his positions," the Russian leader said.

"Inside the country, disrespect is shown for him. This is a regrettable negative component of the US political system," Putin said.

In Putin’s opinion, "one can argue but one can’t show disrespect, even not for him personally but for those people who voted for him."

"I believe that the president of the United States does not need any advice because one has to possess certain talent and go through this trial to be elected, even without having the experience of such big administrative work. He [Trump] has done this," the Russian leader said.

"He won honestly," Putin added.

